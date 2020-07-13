Scammers target homeworkers via Zoom

Two new Zoom scams are making the rounds online, targeting homeworkers and naïve employees, according to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI).

In one scam, the victim receives a fake email from the sender “Zoom Mail”. The message states that the individual has received a “Zoom voicemail”, and directs them to call a premium rate number to listen to the recording.

According to the CTSI, calling the number costs approximately $7.50, plus standard network rates.

The second scam sees the victim invited into a bogus Zoom conference call. The message links to a fake login page through which scammers scrape victims' login credentials.

"Everyone receiving messages like these should take precautions. A legitimate message will never ask you to pay money to access voicemails, and messages received outside of the specified platform should always be treated with healthy suspicion,” said Katherine Hart, Lead Officer at the CTSI.

"This type of scam is by no means limited to the Zoom platform, and the public should apply the same precautions to all. If you receive these kinds of emails, report them to the National Cyber Security Centre and your organisation's Head of IT."

CTSI invites businesses and the public to join both the Friends Against Scams and Businesses Against Scams initiatives, which “aim to protect and prevent people and businesses from becoming scam victims by empowering them to take a stand against scams”.