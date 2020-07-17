Searches for tech courses and training see huge rise

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted many UK workers to seek out further education, with many learning new skills or building upon existing ones.

According to Ironhack, searches for keywords related to technology courses and remote learning have spiked 40 percent.

The most popular courses related to user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), with a search increase of 62 and 56 percent respectively. These were followed by data analytics (37 percent), software engineers (36 percent) and web developers (27 percent).

Other important metrics include the number and type of jobs on offer. According to job site Indeed, 13,000 new technology jobs have been listed in the past 14 days alone.

A separate report, from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC), states there are 15.5 percent more job openings for web designers and developers in July, compared to the same period in June.

In total, 106,000 new job ads were posted in the second week of July alone, rising by 14,000 compared to the last week of June.

The UK furlough scheme is also due to end in two and a half months, which could give rise to a number of problems for workers, who could prove vulnerable to redundancy.

To tackle the issue, Ironhack and Landing.Jobs have devised a €300,000 scholarship programme to help people transition into a career in tech.

The scholarships will cover full or partial tuition for Ironhack bootcamps in Lisbon, Madrid, Barcelona and their remote programs, and no previous experience is required.

Applications are open now and close on Tuesday July 28.