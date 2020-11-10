Second UK lockdown leading to multitude of productivity issues for businesses

As the UK settles into its second Covid-19 lockdown, both employers and employees are worried about the effects of working remotely in the coming months.

According to a new report from Ricoh, most managers (75 percent) found working with remote staff challenging. Of the 1,300 employees and managers across the country polled for the report, most managers highlighted concerns around productivity and process.

Apparently, they’re having trouble coping with technology adoption and security, process development, staff wellbeing and workplace set-up. Employees, on the other hand, are finding happiness, motivation and productivity difficult to achieve in both remote and blended working environments.

For Phil Keoghan, CEO of Ricoh UK & Ireland, the most interesting finding was the disparity between the experience of managers and employees, which “highlights a breakdown in company culture and communication,” he says.

Behavioral psychologist Emma Kenny said the sudden challenges brought upon the workplace by the Covid-19 pandemic “have been met in ways few could have imagined 12 months ago.”

“Now it is time for employers to address the concerns of employees head-on and focus on what makes happy, healthy and productive.”

It was also recently discovered that remote workers tend to work longer hours, with greater intensity. If not tackled by management, it is thought this could result in mass burnout among workers.