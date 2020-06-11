Securing the 'new normal' will be a huge challenge after lockdown

Securing the "new normal" will be a huge challenge for organisations once the Covid-19 lockdown has been lifted, according to a new report from security firm Check Point.

Based on a poll of 271 enterprises, the report describes “new normal” as the point at which people begin returning to the office, but most remain at home. In this scenario, which could last for a prolonged period, threats associated with remote working will persist.

For 86 percent of respondents, the shift to remote working en mass proved extremely challenging. In most cases, businesses fretted over securing remote staff and maintaining VPN capacity for the whole workforce.

While two thirds of organisations block unmanaged devices from corporate VPNs, less than a third deploy endpoint security on their workers’ home PCs, or run compliance checks.

Companies also fear social engineering attacks and the inability to secure staff endpoints and home networks - issues aggravated by the fact that less than half (42 percent) invest in cybersecurity training for employees.

When it comes to securing the “new normal”, almost half of respondents said they plan to implement mobile security solutions, while others aim to consolidate their security estates and thus minimise “blind spots”.

“Now that we are moving towards a ‘new normal’ way of working as lockdowns lift globally, organisations need to close off those security gaps and secure their networks, from employees’ home PCs and mobiles to the enterprise data centre, with a holistic, end-to-end security architecture,” said Ian Porteous, Regional Director for Security Engineering at Check Point.

“The Covid-19 pandemic may be fading, but the cyber-crime pandemic it triggered is here to stay. However with the right approach to security, we can prevent attacks from causing widespread damage and disruption.”