Security and compliance concerns eroding confidence in the cloud

A new report from the British software firm Advanced has revealed that cyber security and data protection concerns are eroding businesses' confidence in the cloud.

According to the company's research, half of the UK organisations surveyed are worried about security while 45 per cent are worried about data protection and the geographical location of their data. Recent high-profile attacks have even turned off 28 per cent of businesses from using the cloud.

A large number of companies have yet to use the cloud and 24 per cent have no experience in the cloud at all which suggests that technology providers could expand their businesses by reassuring companies on the benefits of the cloud.

Advanced's survey also highlighted the fact that 88 per cent of respondents believe that cloud providers need to do more to build confidence levels in cloud adoption. When it comes to key attributes from cloud providers, security ranked higher than the usual benefits of cloud adoption with 71 per cent of firms looking for security, followed by compliance (61%), data held in the UK (52%), flexible pricing (51%), migration support (48%) and scalability (33%).

Advanced 's CTO, Jon Wrennall provided further insight on the findings of the company's survey, saying:

“The findings suggest that many businesses are unclear as to how secure the cloud can actually be. Cloud providers are not being transparent enough on how they protect their customers’ data. With incidents around cyber security and compliance hitting the headlines again and again, it’s right for businesses to be concerned. But it’s a tell-tale sign that cloud service providers should be stepping up and squashing the biggest misconceptions around the cloud.

“Cyber security should no longer be considered a barrier to cloud adoption – quite the opposite actually. The speed at which cloud services have matured and the complexity of the overall cyber threat landscape means that, managed in the right way, the cloud is arguably safer than any other service. Providers need to get better at communicating their security responsibilities as well as supporting organisations in being better protected in the cloud. In fact, they should be positioning security and compliance as major selling factors.”

Image Credit: TZIDO SUN / Shutterstock