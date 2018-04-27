Security being neglected in digital transformation push

Organisations are forgetting about cybersecurity in their digital transformation efforts, new research has said.

A report by Cognizant’s Centre for the Future of Work claims less than a tenth of organisations see cybersecurity as a board-level priority.

Businesses are open to risks from various angles. Things like business processes, careless employees, cloud migration, those are all being seen as potentially big risks.

On top of all of that, businesses are being held back by lack of funds. Almost two thirds (60 per cent) of organisations say they have limited access to cybersecurity talent, mostly because of their budget. A third (31 per cent) say they refresh their cybersecurity strategies yearly which, as the report states, could open ‘glaring gaps’ in cyber defences.

Euan Davis, European Lead for Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work said: “While not a silver bullet, the introduction of AI tools into cybersecurity platforms will spur organisations to rethink how they approach cybersecurity and reduce the burden left by talent shortages. Cybersecurity needs to be an ongoing endeavour however, and failure to adapt processes and systems on a regular basis will leave an organisation open to further attacks.

“Leadership must take the initiative when it comes to ensuring this is embedded into the business’s DNA, or else face losing customers, reputation and revenue. Ultimately, any company that hopes to do business in the digital economy must make cyber defences a key part of their business strategy.”

The study has identified four crucial elements to bolstering cybersecurity, which include leadership, evolution, automation and preparation.

Image Credit: Wright Studio / Shutterstock