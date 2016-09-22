Security, compliance and innovation hardly go hand-in-hand

You want to know what holds IT innovation back? Compliance and security. You know what's also irreconcilable? Security and innovation. This tiring dance between security, compliance and innovation was the topic of a recent study by Micro Focus, in partnership with the Ponemon Institute.

Based on a poll of 2,580 IT professionals from the UK, US, Germany, the EMEA region, Brazil, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, it says that for more than two thirds of companies (69 per cent) complying with the EU GDPR is of highest priority. At the same time, just below two thirds (64 per cent) believe poor information access controls are what’s putting user data at risk.

So, in order to comply with the GDPR, and not risk being fined €20 million or more, companies need to limit data access for their employees. Unlucky for them, because these limitations are hurting innovation, the study concludes.

“All enterprise organisations are under pressure to drive business innovation in order to respond to changes in the competitive landscape and to meet changing customer expectations,” said Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder, Ponemon Institute.

“This is fuelling a trend toward digitalisation as more resources and interaction move online, requiring greater and freer access to online information sources.” Polled professionals understand that fast data access is essential to business users, but the process is hard to manage, lacking in both resources and support. That’s why they are giving business users access management too soon, which can lead to sensitive data leaks.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio