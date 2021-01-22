Security concerns 'biggest barrier' to public cloud adoption

Among the businesses that are yet to adopt public cloud, the majority (58 percent) are holding off due to cybersecurity concerns.

This is according to a new report from Centrify, based on a poll of 200 UK business decision makers, which also states that more than a third of public cloud adopters are less than 80 percent confident in its security.

For most companies, the increasing quantity of machine identities and service accounts is their biggest cybersecurity weakness, as they now form the largest exposure points.

These fears aren't without merit, it seems, as the report also stated that more than a quarter (28 percent) were targeted by a cloud hacking attempt last year.

But despite the risks, many development teams are more interested in getting around security than building it into the DevOps pipeline. Centrify believes this poses a “potentially grim cyber security outlook for 2021.”

“Whilst the common misperception is that cloud security is quite different to that of on-premises infrastructure, it is by no means less secure if common security protocols are followed, and security controls are applied,” said Kamel Heus, VP EMEA for Centrify.

“One core challenge posed by digital transformation is accurately verifying human and machine identities before granting access to systems, applications, and other high-value targets. Therefore, adopting cloud-ready privileged access management software is essential in protecting access to workloads in the public cloud, by granting access only when a requestor’s identity has been properly authenticated.”