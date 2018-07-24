Security could be the biggest worry for the industrial IoT

Businesses know endpoints are the most vulnerable parts of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), but it seems as there’s no consensus on what an endpoint actually is.

This is according to the 2018 SANS Industrial IoT Security Survey Report, which says most organisations globally are looking at a 10 to 25 per cent growth in the number of their connected devices. This will lead to the systems that are connected to IIoT devices to double in size every three to seven years. Consequently, network complexity will be increased, there will be more demand for bandwidth, and there will be higher demand for skilled staff.

Of the 200 respondent polled for the report, more than half said data, firmware, embedded szstems and general endpoints were the most vulnerable parts. However, they were having a hard time identifying an endpoint.

According to Doug Wylie, Director of the Industrials & Infrastructure Business Portfolio at SANS Institute, “The discrepancy in defining IIoT endpoints is the basis for some of the confusion surrounding responsibility for IIoT security.”

“Many practitioners likely are not adequately identifying and managing the numerous assets that in some way connect to networks – and present a danger to their organisations,” he adds.

“For this reason, it is important for company IT and OT groups to agree to a common definition to help ensure they adequately identify security risks as they evolve their systems to adapt to new architectural models.”

Image Credit: Melpomene / Shutterstock