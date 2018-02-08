Security experts need better threat sharing

Security professionals are well aware of the importance of sharing threat intelligence in order to react to a threat swiftly and successfully, but pooling intelligence is still a long way to go.

This is according to a new report released by Infoblox, called “Exchanging Cyber Threat Intelligence: There Has to Be a Better Way”. It says that two thirds (67 per cent) of IT and security pros spend more than 50 hours a week investigating threats instead of sharing intelligence among themselves.

Infoblox says that battling ‘increasingly stealthy and sophisticated’ cyber criminals alone is ineffective and costly. Out of 1,200 IT security practitioners, the majority complained mostly about the lack of accuracy and timeliness. A third (31 per cent) said their threat intelligence is actionable.

Two-thirds (66 percent) said threat intelligence could have prevented or minimised the consequences of a data breach.

“Cybersecurity takes a village, and this survey spotlights a real need for the cybersecurity community - and public sector to better cooperate and communicate to share intel on security threats,” said Dr. Larry Ponemon, Chairman and Founder of the Ponemon Institute. “More accurate and comprehensive exchange of threat intelligence will speed our ability to respond to attacks and will result in stronger defence against cyber threats - whether that’s amongst enterprises or our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

“There’s a real need for actionable, timely and effective threat intelligence sharing,” said Jesper Andersen, CEO of Infoblox. “As industry players, we have a responsibility to our customers and consumers to make sure we’re doing everything to facilitate comprehensive threat intelligence within the ecosystem. This means establishing an exchange platform that enables sharing that is trusted, neutral and offers a 360-degree view of market threats.”

