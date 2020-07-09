Security is not keeping pace with BYOD

Remote workers are increasingly using their personal devices for work, opening up their businesses for a whole range of cybersecurity threats. This is according to a new report from Bitglass, which claims that organisations are allowing BYOD without properly protecting their data.

Polling IT professionals for the report, Bitglass claims that they’re mostly concerned about data leakage, unauthorised access to data and systems, as well as malware infections.

At the same time, they’re lacking visibility into file sharing apps, mobile enterprise messaging tools, and less than one in ten have cloud-based anti-malware solutions in place.

All these troubles are made even worse with the fact that IT pros need to physically access certain devices to be able to properly secure them. While this may be acceptable for managed endpoints, Bitglass claims this is a “clear invasion of privacy”, placing BYOD in a catch-22 of sorts.

“The top two reasons enterprises hesitate to enable BYOD relate to company security and employee privacy,” said Anurag Kahol, CTO of Bitglass. “However, the reality is that today’s work environment requires the flexibility and remote access that the use of personal devices enables. To remedy this standoff, companies need comprehensive cloud security platforms that are designed to secure any interaction between users, devices, apps, or web destinations.”

Bring Your Own Device, as promising as it may sound for businesses, comes with a multitude of risks. Employees tend to visit shady websites and download risky attachments. Without properly set up cybersecurity solutions, as well as access and network monitoring, they’re putting more than just their devices at risk. Furthermore, they often use shadow IT – unauthorised apps and programs to do their everyday activities. And finally, by connecting to unmonitored networks, they risk being eavesdropped on and having sensitive data stolen in transit.

Bitglass’ full report, titled the 2020 BYOD Report, can be found on this link.