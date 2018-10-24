Security is the main booster behind cloud adoption

Out of 1500 European IT decision makers that were polled for a recently released report, a quarter said they were using cloud-based software solutions because it was safer and offered better security options.

The report in question was published by Video Surveillance-as-a-Service company Morphean.

Nine in ten are already using cloud-based software, and 81 per cent have a cloud strategy for the next year. On average, a third of IT budgets has gone on cloud in the past two years, and more than three quarters (78 per cent) expect their cloud spend to rise within the next 24 months.

Respondents believe that almost half of all their internal data will be processed in the cloud within the next two to five years.

“This study of our market across Europe underpins what we already knew from conversations on the ground but lacked the statistical evidence to prove,” commented Rodrigue Zbinden, CEO at Morphean.

“Fears of cyber-attack have hindered enterprise adoption of cloud in certain industries, such as the physical security sector. The attitude that ‘if we don’t own it, we can’t control it’ has perhaps persisted until now. But with more and more businesses migrating their legacy systems to proven cloud platforms for email, CRM, ERP and HR, we know that security will be the next big area of growth for a number of sound reasons."

Image source: Shutterstock/Omelchenko