Security is the main fear holding back public cloud adoption

Businesses see significant value in using the public cloud, but security concerns are holding them back.

This is according to a new report by Barracuda, based on a poll of 750 executives, individual contributors, and cloud infrastructure managers.

The report claims 45 percent of businesses infrastructure currently runs in the the public cloud, and respondents expect this to grow to 76 percent within five years.

However, the vast majority (70 percent) say security worries are hindering adoption. Concerns include the security of public cloud infrastructure, the threat of cyberattacks and the security of applications deployed in public clouds.

Barracuda says fears are “understandable”, given the volume and variety of threats organisations face. According to the survey, 75 percent of respondents have already experienced an attack.

But it’s not just security that keeps IT executives up at night - they also worry about integrations. Specifically, IT teams are concerned about integrating legacy tech into the public or private cloud, and enhancing integration with on-premise infrastructure.

Decision-makers most frequently opt for secure SD-WAN that’s fully integrated into the public cloud. Almost a quarter (23 percent) have already deployed SD-WAN, and another half (51 percent) expect to deploy within a year.