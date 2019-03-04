Security leaders suffering from "cyber fatigue"

Cybersecurity professionals are positive about the challenges of dealing with the growing number of threats around today, but many still feel pessimistic about their work, new research has found.

A significant number of workers say they are suffering from "cyber fatigue" according to Cisco's latest 2019 CISO Benchmark Study ahead of RSA this week.

The study, which surveyed more than 3000 security leaders across 18 countries, found 30 per cent of CISOs reported they felt almost like giving up in the face of constant attacks - although this was down from 46 per cent last year.

Email security was found to be the most pressing threat vector, with phishing and user behaviour named as top priorities, however a need for employee education remains high.

Cisco also found that cloud-based security models are becoming more popular, with 93 per cent of CISOs reported that migrating to the cloud increased efficiency and effectiveness for their teams.

This change has also helped with the continuing trend of vendor consolidation, with 63 per cent of respondents saying they used 10 or fewer vendors in their environment - up from 54 per cent in 2017.

“This year, more than ever before CISOs are reporting that they are taking a much more proactive role in reducing their exposure through consolidation and training, as well as investments in critical technologies, for cyber defense and breach containment, but the war is far from over,” said Steve Martino, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Cisco.

“Security leaders are still struggling to get greater visibility across their organization and into threats. You can’t protect what you can’t see. Cisco is committed to helping organizations address these challenges and implement new techniques and technology to stay one step ahead of malicious actors and threats.”