Security needs to be a major part of digital transformation

Cybersecurity is one of the top threats to the process of digitisation for the majority of businesses looking to transform how they operate, a new survey has shown.

Polling more than 270 CISOs, CTOs and CIOs for the report, Nominet is claiming that more than half see cybersecurity as a bigger threat than budget constraints, or technology infrastructure.

For four in five organisations, cybersecurity was one of the earliest considerations, when they were building their digital transformation initiatives. Many were leaving it to either the pre-implementation, or the implementation stages. In some cases (nine per cent), cybersecurity was left for the post-implementation stage.

For 85 per cent, their cybersecurity was highly effective, even though the same number suffered a successful breach in the past 12 months.

Commenting on the report, Shan Lee, CISO and DPO for Transferwise said:

“For any IT project it is absolutely fundamental that security is considered from word go. Otherwise, you end up trying to retrospectively fit security to a system and that results in gaps and vulnerabilities in the security architecture.”

Each year, cyberattacks against businesses grow in both size and impact. Organisations, with the ever-increasing number of devices in operation, are struggling to keep up. Governments and law enforcement agencies are introducing new bills and legislations that force organisations to be better at securing both their premises and the data they operate.

