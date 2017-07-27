Security needs to be built into IoT devices, consumers agree

Security concerns have topped a poll of consumer attitudes to the benefits of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Irdeto Global Consumer IoT Security Survey polled consumers in six countries: Brazil, China, Germany, India, the UK and the US, finding that the vast majority (90 per cent) believe security should be included in IoT devices.

Almost four in five (78 per cent) understand that any connected device is also a potential hacking target, with outcomes like data theft a realistic possibility.

The report also says that the older the consumers get, the more threat-aware they become. Almost three quarters of millennials (72 per cent) knew any Wi-Fi connected device can be a target. More than four fifths (82 per cent) of those 55 and above answered the same.

More than half (56 per cent) of the 7,882 respondents said that both consumers and manufacturers are responsible for security. Just 15 per cent think they’re responsible, while 20 per cent think just the manufacturer should carry this burden.

“While consumers across the globe believe that IoT devices need to have security manufactured into the product in order to prevent against cyberattacks, it’s encouraging that they also recognise the important role they play in IoT security,” said Mark Hearn, director of IoT security, Irdeto.

“Today’s connected world needs consumers to be vigilant about security threats. On the device manufacturer side, there must be a better “defence-in-depth” approach to cybersecurity that integrates multiple layers of security into a system. This approach, combined with ongoing security updates to protect against the latest threats, is critical to mitigate attacks targeting IoT technologies.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Jefferrb / Pixabay