Security training policies failing to keep pace with change at many businesses

Businesses are struggling to establish cybersecurity training practices that keep up with the pace of change, resulting in heightened exposure to cyberattacks.

This is according to a new report from Fujitsu, which also states that the attitude of employees is not helping the situation, as many are not eager to engage with cybersecurity teams.

The report states that more than half of senior executives (54 percent) think their security policies struggle to keep up with the changing threat landscape. Broadly, this is the result of tectonic shifts in the way people work, brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

When it comes to employees themselves, most non-technical staff (74 percent) say training is not sufficiently engaging. Some claim courses are too long, while others find them boring or too technical.

According to almost half of the senior executives (45 percent) polled for the report, most people don’t think cybersecurity has anything to do with them. Despite different roles encountering different cybersecurity issues, most employees receive identical training, it was added.

Fujitsu says the way forward is to build a stronger cybersecurity culture, using gamification to encourage buy-in. Executives should also create an ongoing dialogue between security teams and the rest of the business, which Fujitsu believes would “go some way” to addressing the challenges faced by employees.