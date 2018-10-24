Security pros fear attacks by AI

AI is usually seen as a potential gamechanger for keeping a network secure, but could the technology also be used as an attacking tool as well?

Neustar’s latest International Cyber Benchmark Index found that many security professionals agree that AI could pose several major problems.

More than eight in ten (82 per cent) worry about hackers using AI against their company. They worry this might result in them losing data, (50 per cent). They worry how this might affect their customer trust, if it will hurt business performance and how much would such an attack cost them.

“Artificial intelligence has been a major topic of discussion in recent times – with good reason,” said Rodney Joffe, Head of NISC and Neustar senior vice president and fellow.

“There is immense opportunity available, but as we’ve seen today with this data, we’re at a crossroads. Organisations know the benefits, but they are also aware that today’s attackers have unique capabilities to cause destruction with that same technology. As a result, they’ve come to a point where they’re unsure if AI is a friend or foe.”

“What we do know is that IT leaders are confident in AI’s ability to make a significant difference in their defences,” added Joffe. “So what’s needed now is for security teams to prioritise education around AI, not only to ensure that the most efficient security strategies have been implemented, but to give organisations the opportunity to embrace - and not fear - this technology.”

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock