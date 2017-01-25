Security surpasses availability as top priority for app deployment

Security is now the top priority for app development, surpassing availability, a new report by F5 Networks states. The State of Application Delivery report, just released, is based on a poll of more than 2,000 IT, networking, application, and security professionals worldwide.

Looking at how they are deploying and managing their applications in a rapidly evolving landscape, the report also says that organisations in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), expect more than three quarters (76 per cent) of their apps in the cloud this year.

The average organisation in this region also plans on deploying 18 app services in the next 12 months, while 80 per cent of organisations worldwide said they are going for a hybrid cloud model.

A third (32 per cent) said the security skills gap was one of their greatest security challenges.

“Businesses are putting their money where their strategy is when it comes to cloud,” said Ryan Kearny, CTO, F5 Networks. “There are still challenges to overcome but the global shift to embrace hybrid scenario clearly shows a growing recognition that agility and speed can be achieved without compromising security, provided there are consistent policies and solutions in place.”

The increase in app services and cloud expansion is forcing organisations to automate and orchestrate operations across environments. This has resulted in more than half of organisations viewing API-enabled infrastructures and templates as important. This number is up from 31 and 22 per cent, last year.

Image Credit: Andrea Danti / Shutterstock