Security teams are struggling to curb employees’ risky work behaviors online

Warnings from security experts about the myriad of threats lurking online have fallen on deaf ears, as the majority of employees are still actively engaged in unsafe and unproductive web activity when they should be working.

This is according to a new report from Censornet, based on a poll of 300 cybersecurity pros, which states that two thirds (67 percent) of security staff caught employees breaking established rules.

Most of them were engaged in harmless activities, such as watching their favorite Netflix or Amazon Prime content. However, others (27 percent) have caught employees downloading pirated material onto work devices, visiting adult sites (21 percent) and bypassing security measures to access blacklisted content (21 percent).

But security pros hardly hold the moral high ground, many of whom admitted to bending the rules themselves. Security staff conceded to streaming entertainment content at work, using work credentials for personal accounts, downloading pirated content and even visiting adult sites at work.

Many respondents also admitted to using the same password across multiple accounts, storing sensitive data without proper protection, sharing links to documents with third parties without authorization, as well as sharing cloud service logins with other people.

To add insult to injury, most cybersecurity staff are guilty of underestimating the risks, falling foul of the assumption that cloud security solutions are adequately protecting staff at home.