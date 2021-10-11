Security threats are evolving too quickly for businesses to keep up

Cybercriminals are coming up with new attack methods and technologies faster than businesses can adapt, leaving them vulnerable to data theft and more. This is according to a new report from security education firm ISMG, funded by ReliaQuest.

Surveying more than 200 respondents from a variety of industries, ISMG found that the sophistication of adversaries and attacks that “evolve faster than we can adapt” is the single greatest challenge for almost two-thirds (60 percent) of businesses.

Modern cybercriminals engage in all sorts of malicious activities, from four-dimensional ransomware attacks (ransomware in the back-end, DDoS in the front-end, data theft and intimidation), to cloud-based cryptomining, business email compromise and various forms of fraud.

Businesses are forced to keep their employees vigilant, their supply chain tight and their systems protected. This is an even larger challenge than it sounds, as most are lacking skilled staff, as well as visibility across disparate and hard-to-integrate tools.

The lack of visibility is a persistent theme throughout the report, with two-thirds (67 percent) stating that “improved visibility” would make the biggest difference in improving the efficiency of detection, investigation and response.

To tackle the problem, some businesses are looking to new technologies, the report asserts.

“The data suggests that many see a combination of automation and more use of managed services as the best path to strengthen security over the next few years – with the survey finding that just 1 in 3 enterprises (34 percent) is prioritizing in-house cyber security investment compared to over half (51 percent) that are looking for external assistance,” said John Fedoronko, Vice President of Sales, EMEA for ReliaQuest