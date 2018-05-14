Shadow IoT devices could be hitting your business network

Enterprises of all sizes could be putting themselves at risk of cyber-attack due to so-called "shadow" IoT devices connecting to their networks.

New research from Infoblox found many companies had thousands of devices connecting to their networks each day - with around a third of those surveyed having more than 5,000 devices detected.

These devices include various fitness trackers, smart home and kitchen appliances, smart TVs, digital assistants, and game consoles.

The problem with these devices is that they are very easy to recognise on the network. As a matter of fact, there are online services that can be used for that purpose, so even the cybercriminals Infoblox calls “low level” can easily gain access to these devices.

The report says that in March this year, there were almost 6,000 identifiable cameras in the UK, more than 2,000 Smart TVs in Germany, and more than 1,500 Google Home devices in the US.

Gary Cox, Technology Director, Western Europe at Infoblox commented: “Due to the poor security levels of many consumer and IoT devices, there is a very real threat posed by those operating under the radar of organisations’ traditional security policies. These devices present a weak entry point for cybercriminals into the network, and a serious security risk to the company.”

“Networks need to be a frontline defence; second only to having good end user education and appropriate security policies. Gaining full visibility into all connected devices, whether on premise or while roaming, as well as using intelligent DNS solutions to detect anomalous and potentially malicious communications to and from the network, can help security teams to detect and stop cybercriminals in their tracks.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Kzenon