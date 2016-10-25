Shadow IT a growing problem in Europe

Shadow IT is a growing problem among European businesses, according to a new report by managed services provider Claranet. It says that organisations in the Old Continent are very well aware of the benefits of new technology, but using it without the involvement or authorisation of the IT department is quite risk. Out of 900 IT decision makers in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Benelux, 24 per cent see Shadow IT as one of the biggest IT challenges. Just 13 per cent said the same last year, meaning it has risen 11 per cent.

“The role of the IT leader is changing rapidly, and the successful ones will be those who can move away from clinging to shiny objects and managing infrastructure, and think more strategically about what their businesses really need to be successful. Part of this move involves doing more to build understanding between the wider business and the IT department and it is clear that there’s work to do on that front,” explains Andy Wilton, CIO of Claranet.

“According to our own research, 72 per cent of IT departments don’t fully understanding the needs of the business and 74 per cent of businesses don’t properly understand what their IT department does, or how it can help. IT teams should focus their efforts on innovation and understanding how to support the core business through applications and data rather than managing infrastructure, which should be left to a trusted partner. This shift in priorities will leave the IT department with more time to concentrate on building relationships, and working collaboratively throughout the business, to build effective processes for procuring modern applications and services.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Kzenon