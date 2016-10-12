Shadow IT is leaving organisations wide open to attacks

Without full transparency into how organisations use cloud providers, companies are risking unauthorised access to data, poor data handling and storage, as well as improper removal of data, according to a new report by Blancco Technology Group .

The report, entitled ‘Lost in the Cloud: Data Security Challenges and Risks’, says all of this can leave the organisations exposed and vulnerable to data breaches. Out of 290 IT professionals in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, India, Japan and China that were polled for the report, 26 per cent said their organisations were ‘not confident’ or ‘somewhat confident’ about their IT teams’ knowledge on how to use cloud storage.

The report also stated that 15 per cent of organisations pretty much never audit cloud providers that store their corporate data.

“Whenever storing data offsite with a cloud provider, organizations must be diligent in knowing where their data is being stored, how it’s being protected and when it needs to be removed (in the case of migrating data to a new vendor or consolidating data centres, for example),” says Richard Stiennon, Chief Strategy Officer of Blancco Technology Group.

“A cloud compliance audit should include a review of policies and procedures that the cloud storage provider applies to your data, the technical solutions in place to protect your data and the skills of technical or business staff responsible for your data.”

Public, private and hybrid clouds are all being increasingly used by organisations all over the world as storage solutions, but also as hosting for various apps, some of them being business-critical.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock