Shadow IT presents ever-growing concerns for IT teams working remotely

Shadow IT, the practice of using hardware, software or cloud services without explicit consent from the IT department, presents an ever-growing problem for businesses.

This is according to a new report from ManageEngine, based on a poll of 500 IT professionals, which claims not only that shadow IT is on the rise, but also that less than a quarter of organizations (22 percent) have strict policies in place to manage this threat.

Further, 39 percent of respondents said employees are sharing training and knowledge among them, making remote working even more difficult to manage.

According to Rajesh Ganesan, Vice President at ManageEngine, businesses must clearly communicate their policy on using personal devices and various solutions for business purposes. “This will help to ensure any devices that are used are done so securely,” he argues.

Businesses were caught completely off guard by the pandemic and remote working explosion. Just a third were in possession of an appropriate quantity of mobile-capable devices, while almost half said they weren’t sufficiently equipped with remote support tools and VPN licenses.

ManageEngine links this unpreparedness to the lack of planning around business continuity and disaster recovery.

“Whilst we are now many months into the new reality of remote working, it is clear there is still work to be done to ensure organizations are considering security at the forefront of their business continuity plans,” said Ganesan.

“It’s clear the future of ITSM will be, to some degree, remotely executed, and so IT teams should review and test their security protocols and tools with this in mind to ensure that they can plug any gaps.”