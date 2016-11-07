Shoppers are suspicious towards retailers with outdated tech

Shoppers trust retailers that use modern technology more than those that don't, a new survey by payments processor Worldpay says. Published together with digital anthropologist Nik Pollinger, the report says three quarters (75 per cent) of shoppers become suspicious when they don’t see new technology at a retail store. The biggest triggers for them are handwritten receipts, cash only payments and the lack of a website.

Eighty per cent said they’d trust retailers with up-to-date technology more, while just seven per cent said technology could actually get in the way of great customer experience. Digital anthropologist, Nik Pollinger, said: “Technology has become such a pervasive influence on our daily lives that our judgement on whether a business is professional, reputable and reliable is increasingly driven by their use of modern technology.

“It’s now relatively simple and inexpensive for any shop to deploy technologies that make life easier for digitally driven shoppers. So if a shop seems unwilling to make that investment, it can trigger a lack of confidence. Where else are they cutting corners? Why aren’t they giving customers what they want?” Not allowing payment by card is one element which triggered the strongest reaction – almost a quarter (22 per cent) have abandoned a purchase when they realised they couldn’t pay by card, and 20 per cent of those younger than 35 said they would be concerned about the quality of the products in stores.

“Consumers still have a strong connection to the high street, but technology has transformed their expectations,” said Dave Hobday, UK Managing Director, Worldpay.

“Today’s digitally driven shoppers want to be able to research their purchases online, seek advice from staff in-store, pay in any way that they choose, and return items at the click of a button. Businesses that fail to offer that level of service are increasingly viewed with suspicion.”

