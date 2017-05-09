Shoppers choose retailers based on their in-store tech

Just this morning we published a story on how technology could kill, or transform high street shopping, and now Fujitsu is here with its own research to take its side in the argument.

First, Epson’s report says retailers can’t agree if new technologies will bring people back into high street shops, or if it will completely kill off the concept.

Fujitsu’s report, however, says tech in UK high street stores is ‘failing to match online shopping experience’, which is why customers are demanding better.

The report, entitled The Forgotten Shop Floor, says 40 per cent of consumers are ‘disappointed’ by in-store tech. It also says that 61 per cent of shoppers would choose one retailer over another, based on the quality of their in-store tech.

Almost half of shoppers (41 per cent) said today’s in-store tech is slow, and 37 per cent claims it is unreliable. A quarter says there simply isn’t enough to handle demand.

“Today the next wave of digital disruption is happening in-store. Ecommerce has altered our expectations of the high street and we now expect physical channels to reflect digital ones and be engaging, personalised and hassle-free,” said Rupal Karia, MD, Retail and Hospitality, Fujitsu UK & Ireland. “The digital pace of change is faster than ever. Consumers will embrace retailers who can give them the experience they want, before they know they want it. The message is clear: consumers are prepared to spend more with the retailers that deliver digital, and leave those that don’t.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Maxx-Studio