Siemens to open major UK 3D printing factory

Siemens will invest £27m into a new 3D printing factory for Worcester-based Material Solutions that will create 55 new jobs and help the technology move from prototyping to production.

The new factory is set to open in 2018 and will be located at Worcester Six Business Park Development. Material Solutions, which specialises in Selective Laser Melting (SLM), will also be able to expand its fleet of 3D printers from 15 to 50 over the next five years.

The company's team of engineers, metallurgists and manufacturing specialists will grow to 80 people and the new factory will facilitate further collaboration between Materials Solutions and Siemens UK's Digital Factory division.

CEO of Siemens UK, Juergen Maier explained the company's decision to expand its 3D printing operation, saying:

“This significant investment underlines our belief that there is huge potential for innovation and growth within the Additive Manufacturing sector. It is also the next step towards achieving our ambition of pioneering the industrialisation of 3D printing and demonstrates how we are leading the way for the fourth industrial revolution.”

Maier was also responsible for leading the Government's Made Smarter Review which called for greater national investment in additive manufacturing as it would help create new highly skilled jobs and boost industrial productivity.

Siemens acquired an 85 per cent stake in Materials Solutions in 2016 and the company's general manager, Phil Hatherley explained how the new factory will help expand its business, saying:

“Our new facility will give us the space and scope to continue to innovate for these specialist and demanding industries and achieve a shift in the perception of 3D printing from being a technology associated with prototyping to a viable option for the serial production of additively manufactured parts.”

