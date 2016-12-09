Siloed data creates many problems for Local Government

Email, phone, social media and forums are the four biggest channels through which Local Government departments collect citizen data. This is according to a new report by Enterprise Information Management (EIM) organisation OpenText.

There is, however, a great difference between the way data is stored and the way it is utilised to be of effective service. Less than a third (29 per cent) said they were able to successfully analyse unstructured data within their organisation, including tweets, email discussions or phone call transcripts. For almost three quarters (71 per cent), siloed data is an issue which hurts service delivery.

Main challenges include the lack of compatible tech infrastructure, lack of budget to create a centralised digital database, as well as lack of in-house skills. More than a third believes digitally storing citizen data is important, as it makes access and use of that data simpler, thus improving on citizen engagement. A third (32 per cent) also said the ability to deliver tailored services was of great value.

“Local authorities are under constant pressure to deliver effective services to their citizens”, said Mark Baillie, Director of Public Sector Industries UK & Ireland, at OpenText.

“Digitising citizen data is a step in the right direction to achieve this, but unless data in all its forms can be accessed, analysed and acted upon in a timely fashion, a council will struggle to glean the insights required to deliver an effective service.”

