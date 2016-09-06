Skills shortage issue will be resolved by 2020, industry believes

The skills gap, one of the biggest problems today’s digital economy is facing, could very well be close to extinction by 2020. This is according to a new research by Agilitas, the customer driven inventory-as-a-service company.

In order to better understand the skills shortage, it asked IT resellers, managed service providers and independent IT providers about the problem. It turns out these people have a pretty positive outlook on things.

Three quarters (75 per cent) expect a change by 2020, with more than two thirds (64 per cent) expecting a positive change (the problem either ‘resolved’ or ‘reduced’). Just 17 per cent believe the problem will worsen in four years’ time. With the lack of internal training being identified as the key problem in 47 per cent of cases, 62 per cent believe training existing staff will help solve the problem by 2020.

What’s interesting is the somewhat conflicting result that even though everyone agrees cloud is the future of business – 78 per cent believe having on-premise and data-centre skills can help ease the skills shortage gap.

“The results of our research highlight a clear need for our industry to focus on upskilling existing staff,” said Shaun Lynn, CEO of Agilitas.

“We’re already seeing a growth in important apprenticeship schemes and building up the next generation of talent, but the challenge between now and 2020 is the extent to which we can improve existing skillsets to meet customer challenges. The survey highlighted the need to invest in internal skills training and The Channel must take note.”

