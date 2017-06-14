Collaboration apps to blame for almost 10 per cent DLP policy violations

Data loss prevention policy violations in collaboration services like Slack or HipChat are rising at an alarming rate, new research has found.

Netskope’s latest Cloud Report has revealed that such collaboration apps around today accounted for almost 10 per cent of all violations in the last three months.

This is mostly because these two services have ‘skyrocketed in popularity’ when it comes to sharing and downloading data. Webmail is still the leader, though, with 43 per cent of violations. Cloud storage follows with 30 per cent, while other cloud categories combined take the third spot with 16 per cent.

The report also adds that cloud services are generally under-prepared for the upcoming GDPR regulation.

Netskope says this means enterprises must form policies and make sure the data is secure. But with GDPR less than a year away, most cloud services are not prepared. Two thirds (66 per cent) don’t specify that the customer owns the data in their ToS, and 89 per cent don’t support encryption of data at rest.

Four in ten replicate data in geographically dispersed data centres.

“Collaboration services are quickly displacing more traditional ways of communication and collaboration like email, and that means that more data is being shared inside of those services,” said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO, Netskope. “It’s critical that organisations implement solutions that afford real-time visibility and control, data loss prevention, and threat protection for these services - and the many ecosystem services they connect to - to ensure that collaboration is not hindered and their sensitive data remains secure.”

Image Credit: Pitney Bowes Software