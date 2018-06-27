Small businesses aren't properly prepared for cyberattacks

Even though businesses all over the world are increasingly taking online protection seriously – they still aren’t 100 per cent confident they could tackle serious cybersecurity threats.

Polling 600 businesses in the US, UK and Australia, a study by Webroot found that new types of attacks are dominating in 2018 (compared to the year before) but that the cost of a breach is decreasing, as well.

Phishing has taken the number one spot as the most dangerous type of attack, from malware. Ransomware is also up, from fifth to third, mostly thanks to the large success of WannaCry.

With 25 per cent on a global scale, insider threats seem to be least dangerous of the bunch.

When it comes to the UK in particular, ransomware is the biggest threat. SMBs are far less concerned about DDoS attacks in the UK, compared to their US counterparts, too.

The report has also taken a closer look at training and uncovered that even though almost all businesses do conduct training to teach their staff about cybersecurity, this training isn’t continuous. This leads to the next stat, 79 per cent can’t say they are “completely ready to manage IT security and protect against threats.”

“As our study shows, the rise of new attacks is leaving SMBs feeling unprepared,” commented Charlie Tomeo, vice president of worldwide business sales, Webroot.

“One of the most effective strategies to keep your company safe is with a layered cybersecurity strategy that can secure users and their devices at every stage of an attack, across every possible attack vector.”

Image source: Shutterstock/BeeBright