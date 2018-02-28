Smart home hubs could be vulnerable to attacks

Smart home hubs, the devices that are used to control and secure all other internet-connected devices in a home, is quite vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Security researchers from Kaspersky Lab have claimed that the smart home hub is a 'vast attack surface' for intruders, mostly because its weak password generation algorithms and open ports.

On the other hand, criminals can use the device to gain access to important private data, including usernames and passwords and, in some instances, phone numbers as well.

“The research we’ve conducted on smart home hubs confirms that these connected devices are at risk of an attack – resulting in vulnerabilities across millions of homes. Though it’s no surprise that IoT devices are still proving to be insecure, gadgets that are commonplace in homes, containing personal data, should be afforded the utmost security protection. The fact that smart home hub meters are open to attack from cybercriminals is very concerning due to the wealth of people using these devices on a day-to-day basis,” said David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

Kaspersky Lab says that if you have a smart home hub installed, and you would want to stay protected, make sure you always use a complex password and change it regularly. It was also said that users should “raise your security awareness” by staying up-to-date with the latest information on the discovered and patched vulnerabilities of smart devices, which is usually available online.

Image Credit: Pixabay