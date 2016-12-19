Smart machines to enter business mainstream by 2021

If Gartner’s right, smart machines will become a business mainstream by 2021. Its new report, entitled “Smart Machines: Consulting and System Integration Services Market Forecast and Opportunities” says smart machines will see a 30 per cent adoption in the next five years among large enterprises.

Gartner says cognitive computing, artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent automation, machine learning and deep learning are all considered ‘smart machines’. By becoming mainstream, smart machines will open up an entirely new industry, which is expected to be worth approximately $29 billion (£23.3bn) by 2021. Organisations in the consulting and system integration business will help organisations with strategic design, smart machines training, as well as deployment and integration.

"The use of smart machines by enterprises can be transformative and disruptive. Smart machines will profoundly change the way work is done and how value is created. From dynamic pricing models and fraud detection, to predictive policing and robotics, smart machines have broad applicability in all industries," said Susan Tan, research vice president at Gartner.

"For service providers, smart machines represent opportunities to help enterprises assess, select, implement, change and adapt talent, and for IT and business processes, the opportunity to successfully adopt smart machines for business benefits."

"Over time, the increased C&SI opportunity created by the growing number of companies implementing more complex smart machine programmes is expected to be counter-balanced by the a reduction in costs of adoption, as every subsequent adoption of the same smart machine solution will be less expensive and faster," said Ms Tan.

"In the long term (about 10 years), smart machines will be an integral set of tools in the toolkit of C&SI service providers and infused into all next-generation services offerings."

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Mopic