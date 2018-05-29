Smartphone sales bounce back, thanks to Chinese firms

Smartphone sales have bounced back into growth in the first quarter of 2018, according to new figures from Gartner. A total of 1.3 per cent growth has been recorded, compared to the same period last year.

This growth has been driven mostly by low-end and mid-range phones, and mostly in China. These phones have improved, offering better overall specs, which is why consumers seem to be refreshing their supplies. High-end phones, flagship models from companies like Samsung, aren't doing as good, mostly because these models offer very little extra, compared to older or cheaper models.

Chinese manufacturers like Oppo or Vivo are doing quite good, the report says, which puts extra pressure on Samsung.

Samsung's growth has slowed, but it's still the number one company when it comes to worldwide smartphone sales to end users, followed by Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi.

"Even though demand for Apple's iPhone X exceeded that of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the vendor struggled to drive significant smartphone replacement, which led to slower-than-expected growth in the first quarter of 2018," said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner.

"With its exclusive focus on premium smartphones, Apple needs to significantly raise the overall experience of its next-generation iPhones to trigger replacements and lead to solid growth in the near future."

Image Credit: Totojang1977 / Shutterstock