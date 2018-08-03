Smartphones could be the key to worker productivity

Far from being a hindrance or distraction, smartphones and other mobile devices could in fact be the key to unlocking greater productivity for millions of British workers, new research says.

A report from Deloitte has claimed that more mobile-friendly workplaces could help employees be more productive and encourage flexible working.

Overall, it believes that almost a third of the total UK working population – around 10.4 million people – could be using smartphones to be more productive at work.

The study, which used responses from 3,369 UK workers, found that over half spend time away from a fixed location such as a particular office or desk. However of those, only just over a third (37 per cent) use a work phone or tablet - with the majority instead using a desktop PC or laptop to get their work done.

Deloitte found that mobile devices are used by 40 per cent of the UK working population – the equivalent of almost 13 million people. But laptops were the most common device for work purposes, used by 37 per cent of respondents, narrowly followed by desktop computers (36 per cent) smartphones (34 per cent) and tablets (14 per cent).

“For any role that requires movement, mobile technology should be essential," said Dan Adams, head of telecommunications at Deloitte.

“There is a clear opportunity to narrow the productivity gap through improving the technology that is issued to employees. UK workers can unshackle themselves from their desks, and leave their bulky laptops behind."

“It is no wonder that we are seeing smartphones becoming the ideal device to enable employees to access information and respond to it on the go. The smartphone will play a pivotal role in transforming the workplace and significantly improve productivity.”