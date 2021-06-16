Smartphones have become a security nightmare for businesses

Protecting mobile devices used by remote workers from cyberattacks has never been more difficult, cloud security experts at Menlo Security claim.

The company surveyed circa 600 IT decision makers from the UK, US and Australia and found that more than half (53 percent) believe it’s impossible to be prepared for all the tactics criminals use against remote workers. Further, almost two in five (38 percent) find it impossible to keep up with the pace of these attacks.

C-level executives, meanwhile, believe their organizations are more vulnerable to attacks than ever before and believe devastating cyberattacks are inevitable.

Exacerbating the problem is the fact remote workers appear to be more susceptible to cyberattacks on mobile devices than they were just a year ago. Almost three-quarters (71 percent) of respondents said they experienced a phishing attack first-hand.

However, despite fearing their employees are an easy target, most still feel confident in their ability to detect and prevent attacks. Menlo Security fears this confidence may be misplaced.

“Although many organizations are confident in their ability to identify and prevent mobile attacks, oftentimes this is just overconfidence in legacy solutions that are not able to provide 100 percent protection against the latest waves of socially engineered attacks such as phishing and smishing or zero-days,” said Mark Guntrip, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Strategy at Menlo Security.

“Even experienced professionals can fall victim to these attacks and the only way to truly prevent them in the first place is through isolation, which secures work regardless of where it happens.”

“Today’s businesses must rethink how they’re safeguarding their networks and what avenues are most susceptible to threats in the remote work landscape."