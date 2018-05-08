Smartphones set to change the face of shopping

Smartphones are ready to take on a much bigger role when it comes to shopping, new research has claimed.

According to a new report by Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab, consumers are already using smartphones to pay for things, but in the near future, they will also use them to help themselves make purchasing decisions.

The report identifies two key scenarios for the beginning. The first one is where people will use their smartphone digital assistants to compare prices. Likely to be used as a home restocking assistant, the report says 63 per cent of smartphone shoppers want help with price comparisons.

The second scenario is when people want help making purchasing decisions, which pushes the smartphone in the direction of a personal shopping advisor.

“While fascinating in their own right, fast-changing consumer shopping behaviours are important to understand for anyone involved in 5G, smart homes, consumer IoT and artificial intelligence” says Michael Björn, head of research at Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab.

“When consumers start employing AI to automate everyday purchasing, this will create demand for IoT enabled sensors as well as a need for people to connect appliances in their homes.”

The report also says advancements in technology are questioning the future of physical stores. With smartphone digital assistants and AR / VR technology inbound, more than half believe fewer people will be going to the stores.

Image Credit: Totojang1977 / Shutterstock