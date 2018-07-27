SMBs are being hit by more cyberattacks than ever

SMBs are being hit by more online threats than ever, new figures have shown, with a third reporting that they suffered some form of cyber-attack over the last five years.

In the last 12 months alone, 10 per cent of all SMBs suffered a similar fate. Kaseya’s “2018 State of IT Operations for SMBs” study, based on a poll of 1,300 respondents worldwide, says security is topping the priorities list for organisations.

More than half (54 per cent) of organisations see security as the number one priority, up 14 per cent year on year. Almost 60 per cent anticipate security to be their biggest concern next year.

GDPR also seems to be a major roadblock, with just 11 per cent saying they’re fully compliant.

“Technology today has levelled the playing field between SMBs and their enterprise counterparts to the point that the size of an organisation has lost much of its previous importance. Smaller IT organisations now have the capabilities to better compete with larger companies, but with that comes the realisation these organisations have the same challenges the enterprises face,” said Mike Puglia, chief strategy officer, Kaseya.

But it’s not just cyber-attacks that are the problem. Being able to run a company continuously, without failure, is challenging in its own right. More than four in five (86 per cent) of businesses admitted to having at least one IT network outage in the past year, which lasted more than five minutes.

Almost half (45 per cent) reported two to four outages longer than five minutes.

When it comes to the adoption of SaaS, Microsoft’s Office 365 is the most deployed solution, followed by Dropbox.

Image Credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock