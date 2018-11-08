SMBs are being short-changed by their IT

Small and medium-sized businesses are opting for under-delivering technologies, which hampers their business success on a daily basis. This is according to a new report by Konica Minolta, which claims technical issues lead to higher costs, lower productivity and poor quality of work.

At the same time, virtually all of the respondents (95 per cent) are satisfied with their current IT solutions.

Looking at solutions, the report claims that an all-in-one IT system that seamlessly integrates hardware, software and services into a multi-vendor, one-stop solution would be relevant to the SMBs.

“As organizations make progressive moves toward digital transformation, they encounter the significant challenge of managing multiple systems and connecting disparate data points whilst remaining compliant and competitive,” said Mick Heys, VP European Imaging, Printing & Document Solutions at IDC. “This creates an increasing need for management platforms that offer centralized control, removing much of the IT burden.”

The biggest problems these organisations are facing are misbehaving hardware, admin IT issues, software that’s out of date, poor internet connectivity, security issues and crashing servers.

A separate Ricoh Europe report says that if SMBs don’t innovate, they’ll run their business into the ground –sort of a rock and a hard place analogy.

David Mills, CEO of Ricoh Europe, said now is the time to take a proactive stance and face disruption head-on. “Any business that misjudges how to adapt their processes and strategies risks leaving their future open to chance.”

Image Credit: SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock