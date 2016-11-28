SMBs must take advantage of Government opportunities, techUK says

UK’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) are not taking advantage of Government services, and still come across roadblocks when applying for Government contracts. These are the results of a new report, published this morning by techUK. More than four fifths (86 per cent) SMBs haven’t used the Government Mystery Shopper Service, and almost two thirds (65 per cent) didn’t use the Government’s Contracts Finder service, as they felt it didn’t help them gain access.

Out of 171 SMBs polled for the report, 94 per cent didn’t think civil servant buyers have a good understanding of how SMBs can meet their needs. TechUK keeps it optimistic, saying this was a two per cent improvement compared to a year before, but said there is an ‘urgent need’ to improve engagement between the Government and the industry.

“There is no doubt that British based SMEs have a key role in driving innovation in Government,” commented Naureen Khan, Director of Public Services. “It’s clear that changes must be made to develop simple and accessible procurement processes and our survey findings show that we need swift action to ensure the public sector benefits from harnessing the very best of UK tech.”

In response to the report’s findings, techUK has said to be working with the Cabinet Office, Government Digital Service (GDS) and the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) to align them with the Six Point Plan, and support the Government’s £1 in £3 procurement spend for SMEs.

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa