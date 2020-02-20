SMBs relying on free cybersecurity tools, or none at all

Small businesses are at serious risk of cyberattacks that could ruin their entire operation, yet many remain unprotected due to the complexity of enterprise cybersecurity solutions.

This is according to a new report by cybersecurity firm BullGuard, which claims that a fifth of US and UK SMBs have no cybersecurity solution set up at all.

Half of the organisations polled for the report use consumer-grade cybersecurity tools, while four in ten (43 percent) don't have a defence plan.

For Paul Lipman, BullGuard’s CEO, the main reason is that enterprise software is “overly complex”, which is why businesses choose to go either with consumer-grade tools, or with no tools at all.

Another important reason seems to be that SMB owners don’t believe they are desirable targets for attack. Almost six in ten SMB owners believe their business isn’t very likely to be a target. One in five said their business has no vulnerabilities.

At the same time, almost one in five (18.5 percent) have suffered a cyberattack or a data breach in the past year and 50 percent of SMB owners said they didn’t organise cybersecurity training for their employees.

"Small businesses are not immune to cyberattacks and data breaches and are often targeted specifically because they often fail to prioritise security," said Lipman. “It only takes one attack, however, to bring a business to its knees."