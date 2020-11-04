SMBs hit with expanding range of cyberattacks

Although it has allowed the cogs of the economy to keep spinning during the pandemic, remote working has exposed smaller enterprises to highly sophisticated cyberattacks that criminals usually reserve for large multinationals.

This is according to cybersecurity company SentryBay, whose CEO Dave Waterson argues we’ll see a 40 percent increase in cyberattacks next year.

Even though criminals using Covid-19 to target businesses is a well-documented phenomenon, SentryBay claims the geographical spread of employees is exacerbating the risk.

“Working from home has meant that sensitive company data has a broader physical footprint, and organizations have less control over how it is being accessed if their employees are outside the safety of the corporate perimeter,” said Waterson.

“Where previously smaller enterprises, which are often less well protected, were able to fly under the radar and avoid cyberattacks, this is no longer the case, and they are increasingly being hit with insidious, damaging breaches that they are ill-equipped to deal with in the current climate.”

Keyloggers and screen-grabbing malware are expected to be the most widely used tools in every criminal’s arsenal and SentryBay says the rise of antivirus and 2FA will not guard against attacks.

“2FA does not stop sensitive data passing through the application after login,” added Waterson.

“Keylogging malware is normally ranked as the leading cyber threat to businesses, but standard anti-virus solutions do not provide sufficient protection. Unless data is protected as it is entered from the keyboard or onto the screen, it opens the door to criminals and therefore we are anticipating a massive growth in attacks on organizations.”