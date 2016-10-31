SMBs turning to SaaS for security solutions

Kaspersky Lab has just released a new report on cybersecurity in SMBs, and judging by the title's length, I'd say there's nothing in the report but the title.

The Evolving Role of Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) and IT Outsourcing in SMB IT Security report, however, highlights a simple trend – small and medium-sized businesses are struggling to keep their organisations secure. Their IT teams are tiny, their budgets are stretched, and the attacks keep getting more vicious and keep growing in numbers.

Polling 4,395 business executives across 25 countries, the report says 55 per cent worry about BYOD adoption and how it will affect their company's security posture. Almost half (49 per cent) reported feeling 'vulnerable', after incidents which affected third-party cloud services.

Loss of data was the biggest concern for 48 per cent of polled executives. Kaspersky Lab says that organisations on a tight budget could see the solution in SaaS (Security-as-a-Service). Four in ten (40 per cent) have outsourced IT infrastructure and processes. Those that prioritise both cloud security and business process outsourcing are considered ‘happier’.

“The report shows that SMBs currently face a number of challenges when it comes to protecting their businesses from security threats,” says Vladimir Zapolyansky, Head of SMB Marketing, Kaspersky Lab. “On the one hand, they typically have a lack of resources, budgets and security expertise that can make them attractive to cybercriminals. On the other hand, increasingly complex security environments resulting from trends such as the volume of mobile devices they need to protect requires action. This makes it all the more important to spend budgets wisely and look at other options for remaining vigilant and getting the protection they need, and by taking a SaaS approach to security, SMBs can take advantage of endpoint security solutions without having the hefty budgets of enterprise counterparts.”

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns