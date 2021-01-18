SME IT leaders are worried about their mental health

The Covid-19 pandemic has had impact on more than just business performance; it has also affected the mental health of employees - specifically, IT leaders.

This is according to a new report from Small Business Charter, for the Small Business Leadership Program, a government-funded scheme that provides free training for SMEs affected by Covid-19.

According to the report, 41 percent of IT SMEs are worried about their negative mental health, as they struggle with low business confidence (33 percent) and worry about going into administration (47 percent). Redundancies in the business, as well as consumer confidence, are also major sources of worry for IT leaders.

For Anne Kiem, Executive Director at Small Business Charter, it’s a challenge that SME IT leaders should not face alone; she suggests companies should lean on government-funded programs wherever possible.

More than three quarters of SME leaders in the IT sector (77 percent) said they would value additional training, the report further states. Almost a fifth (18 percent) said they would most value training in business recovery and building their business back up after losses.

“We have already seen participating businesses apply learning from the program to help their business through this difficult time and prepare for future growth,” Kiem added. “We urge others to register whilst there’s still time.”