Social login is gaining popularity, but there is a catch

Social login is a growing trend, yet people are still worried how organisations and brands are using that information. This is according to a new report by Janrain. Social login is when people use their social media accounts to register and log in to other services. Facebook, Google, Twitter and Yahoo are the biggest four players on the internet. According to Janrain, 58 per cent of people now understand the convenience of signing up using social media accounts, and the same percentage said they wouldn’t register to a site if it didn’t have this feature.

Almost half (47 per cent) have no problems sharing their account data and activity if it is only used by the company it was provided for. Another 45 per cent want the company to clearly state how it will use the data. For more than a third (38 per cent) it depends on the amount and type of data, and for 39 per cent, they’re OK with sharing movies, books, or sports teams they like on Facebook. Political views, religion, relationship status, friends and photos isn’t something people are that willing to share, though.

"Social logins are table stakes for online businesses since most web users will no longer sign up to a new site without them," said Janrain VP of Product Jamie Beckland. "But privacy concerns are understandably high given some recent high-profile data breaches. Businesses need to do a better job in the way they use account data to market to users, as well as make sure they're clearly explaining how the account info they access is used and shared."

Image source: Shutterstock/Twin Design