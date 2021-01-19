Software and AI skills are the most in-demand right now

If you're out of work, you should consider re-skilling into specialist software engineering or artificial intelligence (AI) roles, which are some of the fastest-growing in the UK right now.

This is according to a new report from professional social network LinkedIn, which found that digital and technical roles have seen major year-on-year growth.

“Technology roles have proven to be ‘pandemic-proof’ as companies accelerate digital transformation and evolve their business models to respond to Covid-19,” commented Janine Chamberlin, Senior Director at LinkedIn.

“We’ve seen growing demand for software engineering specialists, machine learning engineers, and back-end developers across a range of industries. With more change ahead inevitable, people with these specialist skills stand in good stead of taking their pick of some of the most exciting roles out there.”

The skills that are most in-demand include the programming language Go, games design, games development, JavaScript and reliability engineering. Roles such as back-end developer, specialist software engineer and games designer have grown 45 percent year-on-year.

Roles regarding artificial intelligence have also become more common; the number of people in machine learning and AI roles grew 40 percent year-on-year.

LinkedIn argues that most of this growth can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many businesses were forced into the digital realm for the first time, while others were looking to reinforce their position, especially with consumers spending more time and money online.