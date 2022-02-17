Software developers in high demand as digital transformation accelerates

As digital transformation accelerates, software developers are in extremely high demand. This is according to a new report from embedded analytics and business intelligence firm Reveal.

Surveying 2,015 software developers and IT professionals for its report, Reveal found that more than half (53 percent) consider employing the right software developers a major challenge.

Besides talent acquisition challenges, businesses are also struggling to keep hold of their current talent (46 percent) and face constant time constraints (31 percent). At the same time, two in five (40 percent) are faced with increasing customer demands, while 39 percent work with limited resources.

With such an acute shortage of qualified staff, businesses are getting creative with workarounds. Roughly half will use low-code and no-code tools to build their apps, as well as design-to-code platforms and other software useful for citizen developers, the report concluded.

Many are also increasingly turning towards offering remote working (48 percent), as well as downsizing office space and getting rid of offices (47 percent) to cut down on expenses. Almost half (46 percent) are adding more tools for citizen developers, and working on improving designer-to-developer collaboration.