Software development in the UK falls 28 percent in wake of Covid-19

Software development in the UK has suffered a significant decline as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak. This is according to Sonatype, whose latest report analyses software development activity in the UK, US, China, Germany, Spain, Italy and India.

Based on analysis of Maven Central, a public directory of open source software components, the report found UK software development has dropped by almost a third (28 percent) since late February.

Unlike the UK, however, countries such as Germany and the United States saw an increase in development activity over the same period - of twelve and six percent respectively.

The report claims the UK development market is most similar to China's, which dropped by 43 percent from its peak. The country is now seeing a rebound, although it is still 18 percent below its pre-Covid-19 output. Using China as an example, the report argues the UK will also “rebound swiftly”.

“In the UK, as open source software downloads continue to decline during lockdown, the developer community should be encouraged by the resilience of developers in the US and Germany, which have demonstrated that the nature of the software development profession can be conducive to remote working and maintaining innovation,” said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype.

“While no one wanted to see such a broad decline, prior to the crisis, software development activity in the UK had increased by 78 percent from January 2019 – February 2020,” he continued.

“This highlights the growing momentum for software innovation in the UK market, which we anticipate will ramp up again in the coming weeks. In China, which suffered a similar decline, we are starting to see the pattern of a V-shaped recovery begin to emerge, and we hope to see a similar trend in the UK as lockdown eases.”