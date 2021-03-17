Software development skills have the greatest impact on employability

Many people decided to spend their time in lockdown learning new skills that could help them to find a new job. Among those that attempted to re-skill, most opted for computer programming and software development.

This is according to a new report from enterprise open source software company Red Hat, based on a poll of more than 11,000 UK adults, which states that almost half took up a new skill during the pandemic.

A third were motivated by the idea of kickstarting a new career or the job security and stability that comes with a deeper skillset.

The majority of new coders came from a non-technical background (43 percent), while a quarter of new coders previously worked in the IT industry and a tenth were unemployed.

Besides coding, UK respondents also took to animation and graphic design, personal development, first aid training and editing, as new skills that could also help improve their careers.

“If the pandemic has shown us anything it’s that the future is digital,“ said Werner Knoblich, SVP and GMT at Red Hat EMEA. “It’s heartening to see so many people taking up computer programming or software development as a new skill, particularly those from non-technical backgrounds.”